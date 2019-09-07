Douglas WHITFIELD

  • "Our thoughts are with you Diedre, much Love"
    - lesley and Ron Cunningham
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Death Notice

WHITFIELD,
Douglas John (Doug):
20.12.1938 – 6.9.2019
Passed away peacefully September 6, 2019. Adored husband of Deirdre and the late Gwen. Loved enormously by his children, John and Jenny, Jo, Min and Allen, Cole and Clive, Ross and Melissa. Dearly loved Pop to his grandchildren Danielle, Aimee, Mitchell; Nick, Jesse; Rhys, Sam; Ashleigh, Jacob, Madison and Jackson. Special Great-Pop of Jed; Lochlan, Mia, Felix; Miller. Awesome Step-dad to Cheryl and Darryl; Vicki and Darren and family.
Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.
Doug's funeral service will be held at Riverbend Bible Church, 354 Te Aute Road, Havelock North, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019
