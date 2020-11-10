WARD,
Douglas Travice (Doug):
On 7 November 2020. Peacefully in Lower Hutt. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved dad of Sarah & Mat, Dave & Megan, Rachel & Stefan, Jo & Jake, and Matthew & Alvina. Cherished grandad of Steph, Karl, Gid, Luke, Avi, Beka, and Jemimah. Loved brother of June, Robin, and the late Heather. Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Messages to the family can be left on Doug's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or sent to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington, 55 Hutt Road, Petone, are appreciated and can be left at the service. Special thanks to Bupa Stokeswood Care Home for their love and care of Doug and the family. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at the Discovery Elim Christian Centre, 148 Major Drive, Kelson, on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 10:30am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery, all are welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020