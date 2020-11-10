TWIGG, Douglas Russell:
Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen for 63 years. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Keren and the late Winston, Jenny and Sam, Fiona and Mark, James, Sam and Bron. Treasured Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother to the late Russell, Deirdre, and the late Mary. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Reeve House, Mary Doyle retirement home, Hawkes Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital and Tong & Peryer for their loving care and support. Messages can be sent to P.O. Box 2537, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020