TAIT, Douglas Stewart:
Passed away peacefully in his home, aged 74 years. Loving father and father-in-law to Richard and Stephanie, Peter and Andrea. Much loved grandad to Ethan, Hayley, Ronan, Calvin, Matthew, and Jessica. A loved brother to Brian, Elizabeth, Allan, and the late Colin and Trevor. A loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Doug is reunited with his loving parents, the late Jock and Amy Tait. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Doug will be held at the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday, 16 November, commencing at 10:00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019