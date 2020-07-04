Douglas SHEPHERD (1925 - 2020)
Death Notice

SHEPHERD, Douglas:
4.10.1925 - 1.7.2020
Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at the age of 95 with family holding his hands. Doug was the cherished husband of the late Pat, loved father of Andrew, and Jenny, Grandfather to Gregory (dec), Michael, Sara, Moana, and Sam, Great-grandfather to Jacob, Maddie, Soul, and Charlie. A heartfelt thanks to his carers at Malvina Major. Messages for the family can be sent to 7 Livet Place, Papakowhai. In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private funeral will be held.

Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020
