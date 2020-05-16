Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas PEARLESS. View Sign Death Notice



17 April 1964 - 13 May 2020

At Wellington Hospital. Loved husband of Catherine, and father of Lauren and Olivia. Son of Ian and Olive, and brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Suzann, and Roger and Leah, and Jen and Long. Uncle to Eamonn and Sean and their partners. Son-in-law to Diana, and cousin to many. A supportive friend to Luke.

An all round good man whose loyalty, love, kindness, loud shirts, brilliant ideas, circular discussions, and good humour will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice or The Oncology Ward at Wellington Hospital would be appreciated for their care of Douglas. These can be made through their websites. If you would like to share a memory or send a message to the family these may be posted in Douglas's tributes page at







Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020

