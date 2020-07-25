McLAY, Douglas Stewart:

(Doug, Dad, Grumps, The Big "D")



In loving memory of Doug who left us 7 years ago on 25 July 2013



His nature was loving and giving

His heart was made of gold

And to us who truly love him

His memory will never grow old



Love you Doug

always and forever

Robyn; Phil, Claire, Isaac and Lucy; Mat, Shevaun, Ethan, Samantha, Bella and Seth; Jess, Hamish and Vada



"There are no goodbyes for us.

Wherever you are, you will always be In my heart"





