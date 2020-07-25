McLAY, Douglas Stewart:
(Doug, Dad, Grumps, The Big "D")
In loving memory of Doug who left us 7 years ago on 25 July 2013
His nature was loving and giving
His heart was made of gold
And to us who truly love him
His memory will never grow old
Love you Doug
always and forever
Robyn; Phil, Claire, Isaac and Lucy; Mat, Shevaun, Ethan, Samantha, Bella and Seth; Jess, Hamish and Vada
"There are no goodbyes for us.
Wherever you are, you will always be In my heart"
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020