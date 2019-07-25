McLAY, Douglas Stewart:

(Doug, Dad, Grumps, The Big "D")



In loving memory of Doug who left us 6 years ago on 25 July 2013.

Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent is the voice we loved to hear.

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thought to reach.

Sweet to remember him who once was here,

And who, though absent, is just as dear.





Love you Doug always and forever Robyn; Phil, Claire, Isaac and Lucy; Mat, Shevaun, Ethan, Samantha, Bella and Seth; Jess, Hamish and Vada

"To live in the hearts

we leave behind is not to die"



