MATTHEWS,
Douglas Neville:
Passed peacefully at home on November 4, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and much loved Dad and father-in-law to Stephen and Betty, Phillip and Bede, Antony and Jane, Gavin and Antonia, Brendan and Sheena, Justin and Kylie and darling daughter Vanessa. Grandfather to Amanda, Tristin, Deanne, Amy, Louise, Theo, Daniel, Maggie, Josie and Johnny. Grandpa to Maddie and Anna, Jackson and Milly, and Niamh. Doug is survived by his brother Ian & Ian's wife Pat. Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service.
"A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved
by others."
Rest in Peace
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2020