FLUX, Douglas (Doug):
Suddenly in Upper Hutt on Saturday, 7 March 2020 aged 58 years. Much loved father to Sonia. Loved son to John and the late Meg. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Ian and Merryl. Loved nephew to Moira and loved friend to Edna. Doug will be missed by his family and many friends. A memorial celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Hutt Valley Tramping Clubrooms, 15 Birch Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday, 28 March commencing at 3.00pm. Messages for Doug's family can be sent c/- PO Box 40 694, Upper Hutt 5140. No flowers please.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020