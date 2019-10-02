COWLEY,
Douglas Stewart (Doug):
On Monday 30th September 2019, peacefully at Winara Rest Home, Waikanae. In his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Karen. Much loved Dad of Glynn & Jenni, and Tracey. Loved Poppa of Marc (dec), Jarod & Lindsay, Ryan & Imogen, Luke & Jodie, Lena & Bevan. Loved Great-Grandad of Matthew, Ethan, Lucas, Ryleigh, Dylan, Neve, Aidan and Lachie. Brother and brother-in-law of Desmond & Sally. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at Cedarwood on Friday 4 October 2019 at 11.00am. followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019