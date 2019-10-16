CALLANDER,
Douglas John (Doug):
On 12th October 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved father of John, Susan and Ian, and a much loved father-in law to Kerry and Geraldine. Adored Grandfather (Poppa) to Jason, Amy, Damon, Jaxson, Harley, Genevieve and Siobhan. Great-Grandfather to Jade, Oliver and Archer. Doug will also be very sadly missed by his step grandchildren Bernard, Andre, Jasmine and step great-grandchildren, his special friend Shane, Lan and family, and Doug's very good neighbours in Longcroft Terrace. Doug was well travelled and will be very fondly remembered by a large circle of friends in New Zealand and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at – https://www.rsa.org.nz/donate. A funeral service for Doug will be held in Lychgate Funeral Service, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Wellington, on Monday, October 21st, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Callander family C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019