BURRUS,
Douglas Ian (Doug):
Passed away suddenly at home on 1 July 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved and devoted husband of Frances for 56 years. Dearly loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Jude and Sam (Blenheim), Michelle and Matt (Paremata) and Antony. Adored grandad of Bex, Tom, Charlotte, Meg, Carys and Rhys. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance are welcome in lieu of flowers and may be left at the service. Messages for the family are welcome and may be left in Doug's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 157 Main Road, Tawa. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at the Tawa Union Church, Elena Place, Tawa, on Monday 8 July at 11.00am, and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 4 to July 6, 2019