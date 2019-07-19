WEBSTER,

Dorothy (nee Walker):

Died peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae on 16 July 2019, aged 107 years. Dorothy was the loved wife of the late Gordon M S Webster. She was also the loved mother and mother-in-law of Ritchie and Jenny, and Murray and Elaine, loved Grandma and grandma-in-law of James and Anna, loved Grandma of Elizabeth and loved great-grandma of Lily. The family wishes to record their special thanks to the wonderful staff and carers at Parkwood over the 22 years in which Dorothy has been in their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance Society. The service to honour Dorothy's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17-21 Parata Street, Waikanae, at 11.30am, on Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

