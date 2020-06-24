SINCLAIR, Dorothy Allison:
Of Paraparaumu and formerly of Motueka. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 21 June 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Alan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Pamela and Ted (dec), Rob and Navy. Loved grandma to Lesley, Erin, and Jessica. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Ward 7 South – Wellington Hospital for their care. Messages for "The family of Dorothy Sinclair" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua on her 88th birthday – Monday, 29 June commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 24 to June 27, 2020