SCOTT, Dorothy Carren:
Formerly of Lower Hutt and Paraparaumu. Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Elderslea Hospital on 20 August 2019, in her 95th year. Wife of the late Clive, and loved mum of Karen, Lewis, Oliver, Jill, Ben, Prue and Karl, and Granny to her many grand and great-grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Kights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on 24 August at 9.30am, followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery. All messages to "the Scott family" C/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019