ROYDS, Dorothy:
24.11.1926 - 28.10.2019
Passed away peacefully in Waikanae, aged 92. Beloved wife of Howard for 69 years. Beloved mother of Rosemary, Nicola, Geraldine and Bryan. Beloved mother-in-law of Paul and Susanna. Beloved grandmother of Anthony, David, Louisa, Nikki, Ruby, Daniel and Timothy. Beloved sister of Janet, and auntie of Caroline and Jonathan. Much beloved by all! A private cremation has been held and she will be interred alongside Howard at Waikanae Cemetery. Messages to Bryan Royds, PO Box 19244, Wellington.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019