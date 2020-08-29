McMEIKAN, Dorothy (Dot)
(née Smith):
Dot passed away peacefully at Metlifecare Palmerston North on 26 August 2020, aged 88. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alf. Treasured sister of Marge and sister-in-law of the late Alec. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Suzanne, Brian and Sofoulla. Much loved Gran of Alex & Rosie, Terri, Emily and Jordan, and loved Great-Gran of Micah, Eli and Matthew. Cherished aunty Dot and special friend to many. In accordance with Dot's wishes a private cremation has taken place, with a family memorial to be held in Hawkes Bay. Messages to Dot's family, c/- 36A Karina Terrace, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020