McLAUCHLAN,

Dorothy Jean (née Green):

15.4.1929 – 20.12.2019

Passed away peacefully in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife and life partner of 76 years of Bill McLauchlan, and mother, mother-in-law and nana of Beth, the late Linda, Malcolm, Sarah, Rob, Guada, Cristina, Matthew, Sebastian and Georgiana.

A gentle, kind and loving soul who lived a full and wonderful life and who gave so much to us all. You were the great constant in our lives and you will be sadly missed.

Sincere thanks to all who gave assistance and comfort to Dorothy during the past months and days and especially to Jo and the Medical Ward staff at Hutt Hospital. Dorothy will be farewelled at a private gathering of her immediate family.



