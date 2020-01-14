MACAULAY, Dorothy Dawn:
On January 12, 2020, peacefully at Home Of Compassion, Upper Hutt; aged 92 years. Loving and devoted wife and friend of Bill. Mother and mother-in-law of Wayne & Kathy, Kevin (dec) & Karen, Errol (dec), Brent, Debbie & David, Mark & Shelly, Carol & Ashleigh. Grandmother of Eva, Josh, Alysha, Luke, Matt, Maxine, Ryan, Veronica, Jordan, Shayne and Hannah, and Great-Grandmother of 5. Loved sister of Frank (dec), Barbara, Maureen and Johnny (dec). Cherished, loved and adored by all.
Remembered in our hearts
– always.
Special thanks to all at St Josephs for their amazing and compassionate care. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to "the Macaulay family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020