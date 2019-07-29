LOGIE, Dorothy:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th July 2019 at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Logie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrienne; and Alison & David. Cherished grandma to Grant (deceased) & Margaret, Duncan; Gavin, Michael, and Andrew. A great-grandma to Te Omeka, Erika and Erasmus. Special thanks to Ropata Rest Home, and Elderslea for their care given to Dorothy and support to the family. All communication to the Logie Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Dorothy will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt, on Thursday 1st August 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2019