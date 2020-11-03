FRANKS, Dorothy Mary:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully on Sunday, 1st November 2020, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of Leicester for 65 years, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Joanne, Peter & Sigrun, Jeff & Cathy, and Lesley & Mike. Beloved Grandma of Bradley, Shelley, Reece, Michael, Lewis, Taylor, Lydia, Sophie, Nick, and Riley, and Great-Grandma of Leo, Ayla and Zara. Loved sister of Joyce, Bob and the late Fred. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2:30pm on Thursday, 5th November 2020, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made online: www.wfa.org.nz/donate
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020