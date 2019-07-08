DAVIDSON, Dorothy:
Peacefully at home in the presence of family on Monday 1 July 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late John Davidson. Much loved mum of Vicki, Anne, Julie, Sally and Melissa. Loved grandmother of Justin, Daniella, Brooke, Jason, Brendan, Emma, Sam, Caity, Sarah, Caroline and Zoe, and great-grandmother of 6. According to Dorothy's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages can be sent to the Davidson family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019