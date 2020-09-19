COTTLE, Dorothy Adelle:
Passed peacefully Friday 18 September surrounded by her family. Dearly loved partner of W Parkinson (Bill) together for more than 40 years. Loved sister of Olive, Valma, Sylvia and Clive. Loved mum to Valma, Susie, Judy, George and Walter. Proud Nana to her 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Step mum to Bruce, Glynis and their families. As with our mum's wishes a private cremation will be held. A gathering will be held (date to be advised) where you will be welcome to come and share good times with friends and family. No flowers, but donations welcome to the Mary Potter Hospice.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020