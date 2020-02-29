CARTMER, Dorothy May:
Passed peacefully on 21 February 2020, after a short illness, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf, and special mother and mother-in-law of Felicity (dec) & Tony, and Michael & Lynette. Adored Nan of Jon & Sophie, Annabel & Stanley, Amy & Evan, and Adam & Aliske, plus Gardy to her 8 great-grandchildren. As per Dorothy's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to PO Box 402, Paraparaumu 5254. Special thanks to the team from Sevenoaks, Wellington Free Ambulance, and the staff at Wellington Hospital for their care.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020