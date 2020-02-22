CAIRNS, Dorothy Jean
(Jean) (nee Calder):
Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 20th February 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Mother of Sue, Ian, Eric and Mary. Much loved Grandmother of nine and Great-Gran of four. Esteemed mother-in-law and 'Key Stone' of the Cairns family. Thank you to all who have cared for our Mum and Grandma. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, at 2.00pm on Wednesday 26th February. All messages to "the Cairns family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020