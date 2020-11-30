BURLEY,

Dorothy Ellen (Dot): QSM

Dorothy passed away peacefully in Upper Hutt on Wednesday 25th November 2020, in her 96th year, at her daughter's residence. Beloved wife of the late Kingsley John Burley (Jack). Mother of Wayne, mother-in-law of Carol, grandmother of Glenn, and the late Tania, great-nana of Charlotte, all of Perth, Western Australia. We would like to acknowledge the in-home care provided by her daughter Leeann and husband Steve over the past 4 years. Further, we wish to thank Dr Glenn Neo for his grateful guidance and advice with our Mother's care. Due to the international travel restrictions imposed due to Covid 19, sadly we will be unable to be at her life celebration.

Rest In Peace

Mother



