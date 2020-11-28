BURLEY,
Dorothy Ellen: QSM
On November 25, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Kingsley John Burley (Jack), loving mother to the late Colin, Wayne (Perth), the late Alan, Lee-Ann, and Kingsley (Melbourne). Adopted mother to Karen. Grandmother to Steven, Glenn, Michael, the late Tania, Dianne, Matthew, Olivia. Zita and Kayla. Great- Grandmother to Neive, Stella, Charlotte, Matai, Billie, Brooklyn, Tayla, Weston, Cora, Levi, Scarlett, Oscar and Lauren. What an amazing woman, who truly loved all of her family and was so very proud of all their accomplishments in life. She loved and kept in contact with nieces and nephews from all over New Zealand and Australia. Family was the most important thing in her life. She lived life to the fullest. Life will be so different without her in this world, but she will live on in our hearts and minds and will never be forgotten. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Burley family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020