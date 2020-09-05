ANDREWS, Dorothy Grace:
Peacefully on 1st September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother of Graeme and Fran, Lindsay, Murray and Cathy, David and Melanie. Much loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Wednesday 9th September 2020,at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Well Services would be appreciated and can be made at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020