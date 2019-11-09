ANDREW, Dorothy Eileen:

On November 7, 2019, at Palm Grove Rest Home and Retirement Village, three days before her 90th birthday. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Winifred. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Noeleen and the late Laurence, the late Ashley and Marjorie, the late Leslie, the late Elsie, Ivan, the late Eric and Carol, Mavis and the late Len, Beverley and late Ray Bunter, the late Barry, and Gavin and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace.

Special thanks to the staff at Palm Grove for their care shown to Dorothy. Messages to the Andrew family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd (via Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Thursday, November 14, at 1.30pm.





