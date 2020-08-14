ALGAR, Dorothy Kay (Kay)
(nee Larnach):
On Saturday 8th August 2020, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Dearly loved daughter of Jack & Irene (both dec), loved sister of Christine (dec), Sylvia, Greg, Craig and Wiremu. A companion of Brian. Will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended whanau. Kay requested a private cremation. A celebration of Kay's life to be held later, details to follow. Family wish to thank staff at Arohanui Hospice for their loving care of Kay.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2020