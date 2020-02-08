BUTTERFIELD,
Doris Kathleen:
Of Levin. Peacefully at Madison Ultimate Care Levin on Tuesday 4 February 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother of Graham, Ray, Stephen, Keith and Zoe. Loved Nan of all her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Thanks to all the staff of Madison for their care of Doris during her time there. A service for Doris will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 11 February at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020