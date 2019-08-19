WHITE, Doreen:
On Friday 16th August 2019, in her 89th year, Doreen slipped away peacefully at Summerset on the Coast. Dearly loved wife of John (deceased), much loved Aunt of Glenn, Mary & family, and Ian, Barry & family.
Death leaves a heartacheno one can heal,
Love leaves a memoryno one can steal.
Our sincere thanks to the staff at Summerset and a special thanks to Faith & John Lawton for being such caring friends to Doreen. The funeral service will be held at the Kapiti Funeral Chapel, Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019