WATKINS, Doreen Ruth:
12.10.1936 - 06.04.2020
In her 84th year, at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Craig Blackbourn, Russell and Jeanette, Lindsay and Paula. Adored Nana of Abbey and John Smalley, Penny and Jason, Hannah, Tiffany, Aelaina and Ernie, Alexandra and Nickolai. Great-Nana of Xavier and Ivy. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with Doreen's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial/celebration service will be held at a later time when circumstances permit. Details to be advised in due course. Messages to Watkins family c/- Harvey Bowler Funeral Services, 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2020
