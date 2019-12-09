TAIT, Doreen Winifred:
On 6 December 2019 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Chas. Mum of Paul, Annemarie, Charlotte and Charlie (and many others). Granny to Molly & Thomas, and GG to Alexander. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Catholic Social Services and posted to PO Box 9408, Wellington 6141 or left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Doreen will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Pine Ave, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 11 December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in Church on Tuesday, 10 December at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019