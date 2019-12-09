Doreen TAIT

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
1 Pine Ave, Upper Hutt
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
1 Pine Ave, Upper Hutt
Death Notice

TAIT, Doreen Winifred:
On 6 December 2019 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Chas. Mum of Paul, Annemarie, Charlotte and Charlie (and many others). Granny to Molly & Thomas, and GG to Alexander. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Catholic Social Services and posted to PO Box 9408, Wellington 6141 or left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Doreen will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Pine Ave, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 11 December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in Church on Tuesday, 10 December at 7.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019
