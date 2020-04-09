O'DEA, Doreen:
On Friday 3rd April 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane, aged 94. Loved wife of the late John. Much loved Mum & mother-in-law of Clare (deceased) and Peter Lucas, Colleen (deceased) and Alister Teague, and Shona and Ian (deceased) Bendikson. Loved and treasured Nana of Jay, Kent, Tasha, Heidi, Sharon, Malinda and Megan. Special Grandma of Charlotte, Amelia, Georgia, Ellie, Finn, Zoe and Robert.
Fly High Mum/Nana and
Rest in love.
Due to current restrictions a private cremation has been held and a family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to the O'Dea family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2020