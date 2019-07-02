NICHOLLS,
Doreen Marjorie:
Passed away peacefully at Sprott House in Karori, aged 96. Originally from London, UK. Beloved wife of the late George Sr. Cherished mother of George and Jackie, in-law to Tracie, grandmother to Nick, Sarsha, Josh and Rosa. Generous, humorous and always good natured, will be remembered for the love she gave her family and her lifelong contributions to New Zealand dancing. A service celebrating her life will be held at St Mary's Church, cnr Karori Road & Fancourt Street, Karori, on Thursday, 4th July 2019, at 12 noon. Following the service will be a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019