MAGYAR, Doreen Vilma:
At Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on 29 June 2019; in her 90th year. Loved wife of Michael Magyar (Deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law-of Mike & Jude, Stephen, Helen & Steve. Much loved grandmother of Jason, Paul, Anicka, Vaughan, Gwynn, Demetri, Mick; Loving great-grandmother (Magzy) of Samantha, Morgan, Rhiannon, Matilda, Georgia, Ruby, Olivia, Connor, Addiena, Rhianna. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance (PO Box 601, Thorndon) would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Fergusson Rest Home and Dr Shelley Stansfield. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 10 July, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Magyar family" C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 6, 2019