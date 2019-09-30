HOFFMANN,

Doreen Mary (nee Troy):

Of Waikanae. On Friday, 27 September 2019, peacefully, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Hanley, and loved only daughter of the late James & Honora (Nonie) Troy. A loved sister-in-law and cousin, and friend to many. Doreen was a St Mary's Old Girl (1930's and 1940's), and together with Hanley was a long-time stalwart of the St Vincent de Paul Society, Wellington. Consequently, in lieu of flowers, a donation to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated. Any messages may be sent to PO Box 263, Waikanae 5250. The Rosary will be recited at Waikanae Presbyterian Church, 43 Ngaio Road, Waikanae, at 6.30pm, on Wednesday, 2 October. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Waikanae Presbyterian Church at 11.00am, on Thursday, 3 October, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



