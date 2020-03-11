GRANT, Doreen Janice
(nee Wellington):
Passed away peacefully at Metlifecare Hospital on Saturday 7 March 2020, in the company of her daughter Avril. Aged 85 years. Beloved wife and best friend for 54 years of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Garry (Australia), Steven (Johnsonville) & formerly Jan, Avril (Paraparaumu) and Adrian & Michelle (Auckland). Loved Nana to Courtnay, Morgan, Fraser (dec), Grace and Giuliana. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Metlifecare Hospital for their loving care of Mum and support given to her family. As Doreen wished, a private farewell has taken place.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020