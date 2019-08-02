DOHERTY,
Doreen Marguerita Rosina
(Aunty Dawn):
Of Waikanae. Peacefully at Charles Fleming Hospital on Wednesday 31 July 2019. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Jack Doherty, and special Aunty to the extended Doherty, Desmond, McWilliams, Young and Burgess families. A special thanks to all the staff at Waikanae Country Lodge and Charles Fleming special care unit. A family gathering will be held with Aunty Dawn at the Funeral Home (9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu), on Sunday 4 August 2019 at 2.00pm. Then a Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 29 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Monday 5 August at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Waikanae Cemetery, Ngarara Rd, Waikanae.
She's finally with her little dogs - Que sera-sera
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 2, 2019