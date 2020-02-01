ANDREWS, Doreen Grace:
Of Titahi Bay. Passed away surrounded by her loving family on 29 January 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of 72 years to Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Kathryn and Brian, Steven and Pam. A loved nana to Lynda and Gavin, Carryn and Thomas, Felicity, and Rowan. Great-nana to Tamati, and Rylee. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "The family of Doreen Andrews" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 4 February, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020