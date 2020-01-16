ALEXANDER,
Doreen Margaret
(nee Bottomley):
Doreen passed away peacefully with family by her side on 13th January 2020 at Te Hopai Hospital & Rest Home, Wellington. Aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Robert (Bob). Adored sister and sister-in-law of Valerie, the late Walter, Geoff and May (UK). Niece to Alan Bottomley (Auckland). Caring mother and mother-in-law of Jane, Tim, Susan, Peter, Jo-Anne and Martin. Treasured by her grandchildren Sarah, James, Laree, Talia, Nick, Kirsten, and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Jack. Grateful thanks to all those who have provided care to our mother over many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Alexander family may be left in Doreen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Doreen will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020