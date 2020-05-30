SWENSON, Donna Maree:
Of Foxton (formerly of Wairarapa). Passed away on Tuesday 26th May 2020 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 60 years. Much loved Mum of Allan (deceased), Ryan, and Irene. Treasured NanNan to Cooper, and Charlie. Loved aunty, sister and friend. A special thanks to the staff of Arohanui Hospice for their love and compassionate care of Donna and family. A memorial service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at the Manawatu Marine Boating Club, 50 Hartley Street, Foxton Beach on Tuesday 2 June 2020 at 11.00am. Donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020