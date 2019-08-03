LEWER, Donna Marie:
3.11.1966 - 31.7.2019
Passed away at home in Feilding. Darling wife to Darren. Precious angel Mum to Kristin, and Jack. Loved sister, daughter, Aunty to her extended family in NZ and Australia.
A valiant battler at rest.
All messages to the Lewer family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Donna will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 6 August 2019 at 1.30pm. At Donna's request please wear bright clothes.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019