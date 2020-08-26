TORRINGTON,
Donald Francis (Don):
Passed courageously surrounded by family, aged 71 years. Adored husband and soulmate of Kirsty. Devoted and hard working father and father-in-law of Stephanie, Sarah & Ted, and Jared & Morag. Wise "sweet loving" Gramps to Brianna, Riya, Mikayla, Aidan, Kyran and Brodie. In accordance with Don's wishes, a private cremation has been held. In honour of Don's life, the family ask you to raise a glass in his memory. A special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital's 5 North, The Blood & Cancer Centre and Elderslea for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at https://www.leukaemia.org.nz/get-involved/ways-to-donate/.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020