Of Greytown. On 22nd June 2019 peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean, Jayne and the late Bill, Megan and Shane, Rebecca and Nigel. Loved Poppa of Adam, Charlotte (deceased), and Kate; Evangeline, Carlos, Oliver; Brook, Ashley, Lachlan, and Piper. Loved brother, bother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A service for Don will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Greytown Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Terry family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Don's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2019
