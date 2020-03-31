STRAWBRIDGE,
Donald Alfred:
On Saturday 28th March 2020 peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 81. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Robin. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Warren & Irene, Elaine & Andrew Sutherland. Much loved Poppa to Carolyn, Sarah, Charlotte & Angela, and great-grandfather to Angus, Catherine, Philippa, Freddie & Christian. Messages to the Strawbridge family, 27 Vogel Street, Shannon. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020