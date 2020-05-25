SMITH, Donald Anthony:
5.11.1940 - 21.05.2020
Died peacefully at Ross Home, Dunedin. Much loved father of Matthew, loved partner of Jan (dec), and enduring supporter of her children and grandchildren. Treasured friend of Raewyn and Katie. Loved son of Jim & Ruby late of Tarras, and brother of Lesley (Canada), Gordon (dec), Kenneth (dec), Alistair (Wendon), and Marilyn (Wellington).
Teacher, piper, mentor and friend, who believed in the potential of all students.
A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Don will be notified later. Our thanks go to the caring staff at Ross Home.
Published in Dominion Post from May 25 to May 30, 2020