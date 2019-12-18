Donald SCOTT

SCOTT, Donald Beattie:

Passed away peacefully on 14th December 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Alastair, and Andrew. Adored Grandad of Milly, Henry and India. Special thanks the staff at Te Hopai for their wonderful care of Don over the past 6 months. A service will be held at the Khandallah Presbyterian Church, Ganges Road, Khandallah, on Thursday 19th December at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice or Malaghan Institite would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019
